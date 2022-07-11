£4m cash boost to help people in Rotherham with drug and alcohol issues

Rotherham is one of 50 areas which has been selected to receive the funding, from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID).

The cash will be used to fund inpatient places to detoxify from alcohol or drugs; optimise access to treatment for individuals referred from custody suites, courts and prisons; to reduce case load sizes; to extend capacity for mental health screening; and additional services for parents who are experiencing substances misuse.

Rotherham has been earmarked for funding due to a combination of factors including deprivation.

A report presented to RMBC’s cabinet states that meeting the national target of a 20 per cent increase in treatment places would mean an extra 458 people will be able to access treatment in the borough.

The cash will also fund a further five social workers, and six drug and alcohol workers.

Around 300 naloxone kits along with syringes wil also be provided for harm reduction.

The national target set for residential rehabilitation at two per cent over threeyears equates to 76 Rotherham residents being funded for a placement.

Ben Anderson, director of public health at RMBC told today’s (July 11) cabinet meeting that the funding will mean the council can “treat more people”, and will lead to “less waiting lists.”

He added: “If you don’t get people in when they’re ready for treatment, it can be real barrier in terms of the cycle of change.

“There will be much more access to recovery services rather than just treatment services.”