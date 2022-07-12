Plans lodged to transform former well-known pub into ‘recovery house’ mental health centre

Plans have been lodged with Barnsley Council to convert a former pub into a community based mental health recovery support centre.

By Danielle Andrews
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 5:07 pm

If approved, the now closed Hoyle Mill Inn on Pontefract Road, will become a “recovery house,” with 24 hour support for up to six individuals moving towards independent living.

Planning documents state that a management office and five meeting rooms will be situated on the ground floor, along with recreational facilities such as a pool table and TV.

Six bedrooms will be provided over the first and second floor.

The documents state that the car park will provide “ample” parking for staff and visitors.

Applicants Community Recovery state in the documents that they are a “family company established 30yrs ago in Barnsley,” providing “bespoke mental health recovery packages in residential settings.”

“They have already established multiple properties around Barnsley town centre which provide support to people with mental health diagnosis.”

Residents can comment on the plans until July 29

