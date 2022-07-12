Barnsley “may need to rethink its relationship with retail” says report

The report, by Urbed, states that the retail market in Barnsley has been “significantly affected” by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown restrictions, although Barnsley has “fared better than some similar towns in the UK”.

It adds that Barnsley’s retail and office space is expanding through the Glass Works and The Seam Digital Campus, “at a time when demand nationally is decreasing.

“These two combined factors will likely pose challenges for the town centre in the future,” it adds.

“Barnsley is in an excellent position to respond to the emerging trends following the pandemic.

“It may need…to rethink its relationship with retail, reducing its floorspace by up to a third, but it is well placed to plug the gaps left behind.”

The report makes four recommendations for the post covid recovery of Barnsley town centre including removing “surplus retail” and monitoring the economic health of the town centre “to ensure problems are identified early and responded to”.

Other recommendations include supporting independent retail “to lessen the reliance on big-chain retailers”; diversify uses so the town is less dependent on retail; and ensuring that the town’s employments space is capable of meeting the changing requirements of a post-pandemic workforce.

The Town Centre Urban Design and Sustainability Strategy is set to be adopted by Barnsley Council during their cabinet meeting on July 12.