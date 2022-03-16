Permission granted for new care home in Rotherham

The application, which was decided on March 9, was lodged on behalf of Elysium Healthcare, which runs hospitals and residential settings to care for people under the umbrellas of mental health and wellbeing, learning disabilities and autism, neurological, and children and education.

The home will be built on the site of the former Copeland Lodge on the corner of Ivanhoe Road and Green Arbour Road, Thurcroft.

The former 40 bed nursing home was constructed in 1971 and demolished in 2018, and the site is now vacant.

An application for the one-storey home was approved last year, and this application “seeks to reduce the oversize of the development and reduce the first-floor accommodation”.

A design and access report states: “The proposed building consists of six flats, communal spaces, [and] private and communal gardens for residents.”

“The building is staffed 24 hours a day and no more than 18 regular members of staff will be on site at any one time.”

An officer report states: “The applicants have indicated in the supporting documentation that the scheme has been reconfigured to provide best practice in mental health design.

“Given the site was last used as a care home which is defined as a community facility, and the proposed use would be compatible with residential properties, it is considered that the principle of the proposed development would be acceptable.”