Antonio Costa, aged 57, was released from jail on February 7 after being sentenced to 14 months for racially-aggravated shoplifting and having a taser at his home.

Now, a month since his release, he says he has been kicked out of a flat he was given in Winterhill Road for bringing his pit bull Caesar home.

The council says Mr Costa was told dogs weren’t allowed at the property.

Caesar the dog. Owner Antonio Costa says he is now living in his car after being evicted from a council flat one month after being released from prison for bringing his pooch home.

“How can they kick out a disabled man with multiple health problems?” Mr Costa told The Star.

“I’m not going leave my dog when he’s been in police cages for three months.

“They think I have money to put him in kennels.

Antonio Costa says the flat he was given in Winterhill Road was "covered" in black mold.

“These flats are for homeless people and prisoners and they expect us to pay £843 a month.”

Mr Costa was sentenced to 14 months for possessing an offensive weapon after police found a taser in his home. He was also convicted of shoplifting for reportedly scanning hundreds of pounds of groceries for less than they were worth at self-service machines. He reportedly also racially abused staff as he was escorted out.

He was released on parole in August 2021, but was recalled to prison on September 29 until his release on February 7 this year.

He claims during this time his previous council flat in Fitzwilliam Square was burgled, and that the council “doesn’t care” about the loss of his possessions.

Meanwhile, two cars he bought before he was recalled were impounded by the council for being untaxed shortly after he was recalled. He claims the bill to release them is £5,000. The council say the vehicles were impounded legally.

On his release, Mr Costa was placed in the flat on Winterhill Road.

“The wall in the flat was damp and covered in black mold,” said the 57-year-old. “I’ve got COPD, asthma and I had Covid in prison. It’s life threatening.

“There was no bed or kettle, just a knife-fork-and-spoon, a mug, a plate and a pan.

“They had months to sort out a place for when I got out. They should have checked it before they shoved me in.”

The council say they are aware of mold and aim to address the damage.

After collecting his dog Caesar from the police, Mr Costa brought his pooch back to Winterhill Road.

However, he was served notice on March 4 for breaching the terms and conditions of occupancy.

In a statement, Rotherham Council says it offered to kennel Caesar twice. Mr Costa claims this is “all lies”.

He was evicted while he was away from the flat on March 11. Caesar was reportedly also taken and placed in kennels.

Now, Mr Costa says he is living in a car, is unable to see his dog and facing thousands of pounds in impound bills from the council.

“I think it’s shameful how the council have treated me,” said Mr Costa. “I’ve been fobbed off and I will take them to court.”