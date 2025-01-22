Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Yorkshire care home has been put into special measures by inspectors over safety concerns about the care provided.

The Care Quality Commission has rated Orchard Views Residential Home, on Gawber Road, Barnsley, as inadequate and placed the service into special measures to protect people following an inspection in November and December.

Orchard Views is a residential care home that provides accommodation and personal care for older people in Barnsley. At the time of the first visit, 25 people were using the service. This number dropped to 13 by the second visit. The local authority had withdrawn their funding and were supporting residents in finding alternative placements.

The CQC found breaches of regulation in how well they were managing medicines, assessing and managing risks, and care planning. The CQC issued a warning notice in order to focus their attention on immediately making improvements in these areas.

As well as the overall rating declining from requires improvement to inadequate, so have the ratings for well-led and safe, said the commission. The ratings for caring and responsive have declined from good to requires improvement.

The service has also been placed in special measures, which means it will be kept under close review by CQC to keep people safe while improvements are being made, and continue to monitor the home to make sure this is happening. If there aren’t rapid and widespread improvements, CQC says it won’t hesitate to use its regulatory powers further.

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “Our experience tells us that when a service isn’t being well-led, people’s care and treatment suffers which is what we found at Orchard Views Residential Home.

“At our last inspection we rated the service as requires improvement and gave leaders detailed information on where improvements needed to be made. However, instead of finding improvements at this follow up inspection, we found widespread issues remained that placed people at risk of significant harm, and the quality of care had actually deteriorated.

“Staff were not always giving people their medicine as prescribed and told us that medicines training, support and guidance was very basic and not sufficient to provide them with the skills to manage medicines safely. I want to thank staff for their honesty, it can be difficult to speak up, but their insights can help improve care for everyone. One relative also told us of an incident where an agency staff member hadn’t given their loved one their medicine at all.

“Care was not dignified. We noticed one person wearing stained nightwear in the afternoon and they told us they had been waiting three months for staff to purchase new clothes for them.”

He said that other relatives raised further concerns with them, such as being unsure whether people were being got out of bed, repositioned throughout the day in accordance with their needs to avoid pressure sores, or being bathed safely.

He added: “We recognise that the ongoing recruitment for a registered manager impacted leadership at the home, but the service must make sure interim arrangements are in place so people’s care doesn’t suffer. We have also asked the provider for an action plan in response to our concerns.

“We expect rapid and significant changes and will continue to monitor the service closely to keep people safe while this happens. We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people are not receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

Inspectors found:

> Important information, including care plans, medical records, and nutritional requirements, wasn’t being adequately recorded, stored, shared, and sometimes lacked detail.

> Staff felt ignored by leaders and also that they had no time to spend with the residents.

> Leaders had not ensured people were provided with regular meaningful activities linked to their hobbies, interests or culture.

> Staff were not always recruited safely with appropriate references not always sought and gaps in employment not always explored.

> Leaders did not analyse accidents or incidents or implement lessons learned from them to avoid them happening again.