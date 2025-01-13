NHS spends £1million to help deprived Sheffield communities improve their health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £1 million community fund has been set up to help people living in north-east Sheffield enjoy more healthy and happy neighbourhoods.

The programme, called This is Us, involves NHS South Yorkshire, Sheffield City Council and the voluntary and community sector. It will focus on the following areas: Burngreave and Grimesthorpe, which includes Pitsmoor; Firth Park; Fir Vale and Crabtree, which includes Page Hall; and Longley.

An official launch will take place on Wednesday, January 15 at 11.30am in Burngreave Vestry Hall on Burngreave Road. As well as hearing more about the programme, guests will enjoy food and music and dance performances.

Burngreave is one of the deprived areas of north-east Sheffield being targeted by an NHS health campaign.

The programme says that the areas covered all face inequality and deprivation, resulting in poor life expectancy, health, educational attainment and skill levels, as well as disempowered and disconnected communities.

The project will tackle disconnection and loneliness, which negatively impact people’s health.

Emma Latimer, executive place director for Sheffield at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “This is Us is about creating health rather than providing healthcare or treating illness as we know people who are connected and empowered have better health.

Connections

“We want this fund we help develop communities where local people know their neighbours, have strong relationships and a network of people who support and look out for each other.

“Overall, this is about building connections and empowering communities to come together to focus and act on what matters to them, not us. This sets out an exciting new way of working for the NHS, with investment into communities to effect long-term change in people’s lives.”

NHS South Yorkshire said it spoke to more than 1,000 people in the area over the summer to understand what they feel is important to their health.

The NHS has invested in community organisations Aspiring Communities Together (ACT), Fir Vale Community Hub, Reach Up Youth and SOAR. They will help deliver the programme.

ACT has already been supporting a woman from an Eritrean background who was homeless, having escaped an abusive home life.

She was assisted to find safe and stable accommodation and introduced to mental health counselling services and tailored health and wellbeing activities, including fitness sessions, healthy food workshops and English classes.

A report on the programme said she now volunteers in community programmes, supporting others facing similar challenges.