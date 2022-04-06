Online gaming “hooking young people in” as gambling report heard by Barnsley’s cabinet

A specialist task and finish group to investigate gambling related harm in Barnsley, made up of seven councillors, met with gambling charities, council licensing officers, a counselling service and Leeds City Council, to see what measures could be taken to tackle problem gambling in the borough.

The group found that gambling in the borough is linked to health inequalities and is more prevalent in the most deprived areas, and has recommended a number of schemes to address the issue.

Some forms of online gaming are "hooking young people in, leading them to think about gambling later in life," said a Barnsley councillor.

This includes an investigation into the placement of Category D machines – classed as low-stake fruit machines , coin pushers or crane grabbers – so that they are not placed in pairs.

The group has also recommended the continuation of a scheme to ensure that gambling advertisements are not permitted on council owned advertising space.

Presenting the report to Barnsley Council’s cabinet today (April 6), councillor Jo Newing, who led the group, said: “Work needs to be done to raise awareness of the public, and young people in particular to recognise harmful gambling behaviours.

“We focused more on it online, really, because that’s what’s hooking young people in.

“They’re gaming and they’re buying tokens, and that kind of behaviour is then leading to them to think about gambling as they get older.”

Councillor Chris Lamb added: “it’s obvious that gambling is a problem in our communities. I think it’s a growing problem.