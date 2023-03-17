One in three Rotherham residents struggle to make GP appointment finds ‘shocking’ survey

One in three Rotherham residents have struggled to make an appointment with their GP, according to a new survey.

A survey undertaken by Rotherham MP Sarah Champion found that out of 712 respondents, 64 per cent of patients visiting Accident & Emergency were left waiting more than four hours for treatment.

It also found that 73 per cent of category one emergency ambulance calls in Rotherham were left waiting longer than the target average time of 7 minutes, and 41 per cent of patients did not feel they received satisfactory treatment at A&E.

Ms Champion said this was not the fault of NHS staff, but rather the “Government’s mismanagement of the NHS, where the staff are being forced to work too many hours for too little pay”.

She added: “Some of the findings of my survey are shocking. Patients are facing long waits, from ambulances to non-urgent care. The NHS is struggling under escalating burdens and an abject failure to provide the resources it needs to deliver for patients.

“Sadly, the experiences of patients in my constituency closely mirror nationwide problems- waiting times are far too long and doctors, nurses and staff are overworked and underpaid.

“The Conservative Government has overseen a decade in which it has failed abjectly to get a grip on escalating pressures and secure the long-term future of the NHS.

“The NHS is our most treasured national institution and I urge the Government to act now to ensure my constituents and others across the country can access the high standard of care from the NHS that they deserve.”

Dr Jason Page, medical director for Rotherham place at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Our health services, like other areas across the country, have experienced extreme pressure over the winter period.

“We are aware of the impact this has had on our residents when they need to access services and acknowledge the findings from the survey.

“We continue to work across our health and care system to ensure that patients are able to access the appropriate support and advice to meet their health needs in a timely manner.”

Dr Richard Jenkins, chief executive of The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Improving the timeliness of care and the experience of patients is very important to us. The pandemic has had a major impact on timeliness of care across the NHS.

“Since 2019, we have been one of 14 trial sites for new emergency care standards, which by design were testing keeping people in A&E longer, with the hope this would result in fewer people being admitted. As a result the trust hasn’t been expected to work to the four-hour target.