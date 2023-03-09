Cost of living crisis: Energy bill grants of £250 to support Rotherham residents with skyrocketing bills

Rotherham Council is set to agree almost £5m of funding to continue its free school meal voucher scheme, and help residents pay skyrocketing energy bills.

The government has extended its household support fund, for councils to spend on supporting vulnerable households.

In total, the council is in line to receive £4.9m for the upcoming financial year, and a business rates levy surplus of £538,000 will also be used to help those struggling to pay their energy bills.

Residents struggling to pay their energy bills will be able to claim up to £250 to help them pay skyrocketing costs.

More than £2.5m will fund supermarket vouchers for families of youngsters in reciept of free school meals, to ensure they are fed over the holidays, including Easter.

Some £1.2m will provide council tax support for those struggling to pay, and a further £90,000 will help care leavers begin living independently.

More than 10,500 households in non-parished Band A properties will be exempt from paying council tax under the scheme.

A further £180,000 will provide tinned food to local food banks.

A report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet states that he number of pupils in reciept of free school meals has increased, from 10,767 in May 2021 to 11,937 in December 2022.

A housing fund of £400,000 will provide ‘exceptional support in addition to housing support through other benefits where there is severe need’.

To access help, see the council’s website.

