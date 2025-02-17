Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One in nine South Yorkshire patients have had a negative experience of their GP surgery recently, new survey data shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal College of GPs said there are not enough GPs to meet patient demand and called for "substantial investment" to bolster the workforce.

One in nine patients in South Yorkshire have a poor experience with their GP | PA

The NHS Health Insights Survey asked patients about their experience with GP services over the previous 28 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board area, 11 per cent of 989 patients who attempted to contact the GP said they had a poor experience.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent said their experience was good.

Across England, the average dissatisfaction rate was 11 per cent.

Survey participants were also asked whether the service provided by their practice has changed over the last 12 months.

In South Yorkshire, 22 per cent said it had improved, and 13 per cent said it was now worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said they were the "bedrock" of the NHS, but warned "we simply don’t have enough GPs to keep up" with patients' growing need for complex care.

She added: "We can’t carry on doing more with less which is why without substantial investment to recruit and retain more GPs some patients will continue to struggle to get access."

The data also shows how many patients were able to make contact on the same day they first tried.

Of those who had attempted, 80 per cent got through to someone on the same day, while four per cent were unable to make contact at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, 78 per cent could make contact the same day, and four per cent failed to do so at all.

Prof Hawthorne said: "Clearly not all patients are reporting a good experience accessing our services – and this needs to be addressed.

"GPs want to be able to offer ease of access to all patients, and we share our patients’ frustrations when they struggle to access our care and services.

"This is despite delivering more consultations than ever before – more than a million a day – with only a handful more full-time fully qualified GPs than five years ago."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Power, CEO of the Patients Association, said the figures are "promising", but only tell a partial story.

"We still lack robust data on how many patients struggled to secure an appointment at all and it's unclear whether those who are able to are having their needs appropriately met," she said.

"A well-resourced, fit-for-purpose primary care service is essential for the Government's shift from hospital to community care, especially for those experiencing health inequalities and living in underserved areas across the UK."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Through our Plan for Change we will fix the front door of the NHS and shift the focus of healthcare from hospital to community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are hiring an extra 1,000 GPs, so patients can get the care they need, and have proposed the biggest boost to GP funding in years – an extra £889 million."

Join our WhatsApp channel to get the latest news directly to your phone 👉 https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb0xRAi2v1Iy5SIO0z1Y