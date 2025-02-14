Hundreds of Sheffield people with disabilities waiting for adaptations to their homes

Hundreds of people with disabilities are waiting for Sheffield City Council to give financial help with adaptations to their homes. Picture: LDRS

More than 300 people in Sheffield with disabilities are on a waiting list for adaptations to their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another 500 are waiting for an assessment by occupational therapists, of which a quarter are estimated to result in approval of a home adaptation. A rapid improvement plan has been put together by Sheffield City Council to speed up and streamline the process, councillors heard this week (February 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The backlog has been reduced from 1,500 in January 2024, the council’s adult health and social care policy committee was told. Urgent cases are assessed within two weeks and non-urgent ones are looked at within three months.

By law, a means-tested grant (unless for a child) of a maximum of £30,000 is available to eligible disabled people to help pay for adaptations to enable them to live safely and independently at home.

A report to the committee said the household must have a disabled person living in the home who intends to live there for five years, unless there are special circumstances such as if they are terminally ill. The applicant must be an owner, tenant or landlord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reasonable

The council must be satisfied that the works are necessary and appropriate to meet the disabled person’s needs. It must also be reasonable and practical to do the works given the age and condition of the property.

It adds: “Since 2020, 633 Mandatory DFGs [grants] have been provided with 8.5% at the maximum £30,000. The most common adaptations are bathroom adaptations, stair lifts and a hoist, and the average time to provide the adaptations from grant approval to installation is 145 working days.

“The majority of the DFGs since 2020 have been provided to home-owners (74%) with 26% going to private rented or Register Provider tenants.” Register Provider refers to registered providers of social housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government gave the council £5,571,902 to cover grants for the current year with a top-up of £766,694 to help with the rising cost of work being done. Rising prices are stretching the budget and hitting the council’s ability to give discretionary top-up funding for large schemes costing more than £30,000.

Committee members approved some changes to the policy, including decreasing a relocation loan where it is not possible to make changes to a person’s home from £70,000 to £40,000.