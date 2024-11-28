One in eight people in South Yorkshire do not have a dentist, new figures suggest from the Office for National Statistics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Dental Association (BDA) said NHS Dentistry has "ceased to exist" for new patients as it called for the Government to "rescue" the service.

Figures from the ONS health insight survey show 12 per cent of the 1,965 respondents in the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board did not have a dentist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 70 per cent had an NHS dentist and 17 per cent had a private dentist.

Across England, an estimated 13 per cent of people aged 16 and over in England did not have a dentist.

Generic photo shows dentist at work | Getty Images/iStockphoto

The figures show significant inequality, with nine per cent of the least deprived not having a dentist compared to 22 per cent for the most deprived.

Responding to the data, the BDA stressed the Government must "move at pace to rescue the struggling service".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The professional body added it welcomed the tone set by the Government in accepting NHS dentistry is "broken", and stated that closing the oral health gap represents a "moral crusade".

Eddie Crouch, BDA chair, said: "For new patients NHS dentistry has effectively ceased to exist.

Read More Sheffield dental practice accepting more than 500 new NHS patients despite national crisis

"Millions are struggling to access needed care, and those with the highest needs and lowest incomes are the hardest hit."

He added: "A new Government has made the right noises, but deeds need to match words."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the North East and Yorkshire, 108 people without a dentist tried to access NHS dental care in the month before being surveyed. The majority (91 per cent) said they were unsuccessful in getting an appointment.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "It is unacceptable to this Government that so many people are struggling to find an NHS dentist. We are committed to rebuilding the sector, but it will take time.

“We will start with an extra 700,000 urgent dentistry appointments to help those who need it most, and we will increase access by reforming the dental contract to make NHS work more appealing to dentists."