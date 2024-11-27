Sheffield dental practice accepting more than 500 new NHS patients despite national crisis
Park Hill Dental Practice on Richards Road, Heeley, has become “incredibly quiet” in recent months, much to the confusion of its staff.
Kerry Cammidge, practice manager, said: “We have actively been looking for new patients for the past two months. We have been posting on social media and sending letters, but no one is knocking the door down.”
Figures suggest that one in eight people in South Yorkshire do not have a dentist.
Across the UK, NHS dentistry has “ceased to exist” according to the British Dental Association, with millions struggling to access care.
Kerry added: “I have worked in dentistry for 20 years and I have never known anything like it. The mind is completely boggled.”
“There are seven dentists who are all absolutely fantastic. It is a great opportunity for everyone, we just want to find a way to reach everyone.”
Park Hill Dental Practice is a fully NHS practice, although patients would be given the option of private treatment if they wanted it.
People can visit the practice in person or phone 0114 250 0122 for bookings or more information.
