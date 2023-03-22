News you can trust since 1887
‘Not enough doctors in Barnsley’ says council leader as new strategy aims to address health inequalities

The leader of Barnsley Council says there are not enough GPs in the borough, and stated that access to primary care is ‘crucial’.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:05 GMT

A report from South Yorkshire’s Integrated Care Partnership states that primary care had been “challenged by increasing workload, both complexity and intensity and workforce challenges.

“The expectations of people and professionals are changing and with them the manner and scale in which services are delivered are being adapted, drawing on technology and digital solutions, balancing the need for face to face and remote consultations, whilst building capacity to enable us to meet increasing patient demand.”

The strategy laid out by the ICP aims to address health inequalities and improve healthy life expectancy in South Yorkshire over the next seven years.

Nationally, as of January 2023 there were 2,078 fewer fully qualified full-time GPs compared to September 2015.

According to the BMA, over the last year, the NHS has lost 402 individual (headcount) GP partners and 244 salaried, locum and retainer GPs. This has created a net loss of 646 individual GPs since January 2022.

This is having a knock on effect on waiting times at Barnsley Hospital. In December, of the 9,203 patients who attended A&E at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, 42.6 per cent were seen within four hours, leaving 5,285 waiting longer.

During today’s cabinet meeting, Sir Steve Houghton CBE, council leader, said: “If people can’t get through to a GP, they’re more likely to turn up at a&e as an alternative solution, then clog the system up at the hospital.

“Access to primary care is still crucial.

“Getting access to GPs and changing that is not easy. We don’t have enough doctors in Barnsley.”

Coun Houghton added that there are “too many people chasing too few appointments in the primary care system”.

“We’ve got to work with GPs and others to try and improve that access into the system, both for efficiency terms and supporting in the hospital and weeding out unnecessary appointments, but also to allay people’s fears about their own health.

“We still need to show the public and give some confidence that this is under review.”

