' Furious’ residents continue campaign to stop new Lidl as supermarket reapplies for site

A petition to halt plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Hoyland has reached more than 200 signatures, as residents say they are are ‘furious’ at what they view as overdevelopment in the area – but Lidl say they have amended their plans after listening to residents.

The discount retailer withdrew their original plans for the site off Sheffield Road and Cross Keys Lane in December, after they were recommended for refusal.

A fresh application has been submitted to Barnsley Council, which addresses ‘outstanding information’ such as loss of greenspace; impact on residents; ‘lack of information regarding the retail impact on Hoyland Common’; and the mitigation for loss of biodiversity.

Lidl say they have amended their plans after listening to residents – including widening the junction at Sheffield Road and Cross Keys Lane, adding a pedestrian refuge island, and moving the access further down Cross Keys Lane, away from the junction.

Lidl also propose to add a pedestrian crossing, and a ‘significant landscape buffer’ to screen the store from neighbouring properties.

However, residents who petitioned against the original plans say they believe that site is still unsuitable for a supermarket.

Leigh Bacon, secretary of campaign group REACH (Rebuilding Environment And Community in Hoyland) says residents are ‘furious’ at what they view as overdevelopment in the area, and say the new supermarket will take away the ‘only green space left’.

Leigh added that Reach has no objection to a Lidl in Hoyland, as it will benefit locals, but say it should be on a site that does not take away more green space.

“We are hemmed in by industrial sites, it’s such a crime. Residents feel so neglected,” she added.

Resident Sharon Townsend, who launched the petition, says she is ‘fed up of the council taking the mickey out of small people,’ adding that the new supermarket will in the ‘wrong place’.

“We don’t want it here,” Sharon told the local democracy reporting service, citing extra traffic in an already busy area, pollution from traffic and the health issues it could cause as objections.

“Until I breath my last breath I will carry on with this petition,” added Sharon.

Steve Bacon, chair of Reach, added that people feel ‘ridden over roughshod’ by the plans, and that an entrance to the site elsewhere ‘wouldn’t have been quite as bad’.

“This is the last bit of green bordering our community,” he added.

Councillor Chris Lamb also objected to the original plans on behalf of the Rockingham Labour Group.

He said the application was ‘unsatisfactory in a number of ways,’ and that Rockingham Labour Councillors, still have a number of concerns.

These include a possible upon the shopping area in Hoyland Common; highway safety concerns with HGVs and customer vehicles manoeuvring on and off Sheffield Road; and loss of residential amenity and greenspace.

The councillors have called for an independent retail impact assessment to be carried out, and say the land in question wasn’t allocated for retail use in the local plan.

Coun Lamb added that the councillors are ‘ keen to have another budget foodstore nearby, particularly as local families struggle with the cost of living crisis,’ and called upon Lidl to ‘to work with us to find a suitable alternative site close by.

Councillor David White, Reform representative for the ward, added: “I have opposed this Lidl application from the very start. I like Lidl and obviously welcome any new quality jobs to the area.

“However, in my opinion the proposed location is totally unsuitable. Traffic that passes the proposed site is already very heavy at peak times.

“The loss of one of the final pieces of green land in Rockingham is a tragedy for walkers, dog walkers and for the environment.

” Our area has changed beyond recognition over a few short years and I do not see this as progress. For just once I do hope that the voice of the majority of residents is listened to by those that they elect.”

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “National Government sets out the statutory consultation requirements for planning applications like the one submitted by Lidl. We have gone above and beyond these statutory requirements.