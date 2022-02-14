Alan Revill is coming to the end of his captaincy at Stocksbridge Golf Club, but, before leaving, he has managed to raise enough money to make a special donation to a place he says saved his life.

12 Years ago, Alan had a triple heart bypass surgery on the Chesterman Wing at the Northern General Hospital. Alan has now used his position to make a brilliant donation to the ward he is forever grateful towards.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Revill - Club Captain (Left), Ruth Ostrovskis-Wilkes - Staff Nurse (Centre), John Yeates - Club President (Right), Claire Heggarty - Staff nurse (In the Chair)

Throughout the summer, Alan was able to raise £3,200 and really wanted to give back to the ward which saved his life – in a decision he calls a ‘no-brainer’.

After raising the funds, including generous donations from Stocksbridge golf club members, Alan contacted a staff nurse, Ruth Ostrovskis-Wilkes, on the Chesterman Wings to ask what would help the ward the most.

Ruth told Alan that the ward needed a couple more beds, and so that is exactly what Alan donated towards. On Wednesday February 9, Alan and golf club president, John Yeates, visited the ward to see the delivery of the new beds and take photos on the ward with some of the nurses.

The fantastic donation from Mr Revill and the Stocksbridge Golf Club has provided much needed beds that will massively help the Chesterman Ward, which contains the regional cardiology centre as well as extensive inpatient and outpatient facilities.

Ever since the triple heart bypass surgery, Alan has tried to do as much voluntary work for the ward as he can. He completed seven years of voluntary work for the ward and has begun doing voluntary work again, delivering medical drugs for the patients on the ward.

It is now time for Alan to hand over his captaincy at the golf club after a spell he thoroughly enjoyed.