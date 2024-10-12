Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield care home which was described as “dirty”, “untidy and disorganised” after an inspection earlier this year has remained in special measures.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has again rated Norbury Court, on Devon Road, inadequate.

The inspection report says the service is “not safe” and “not well-led”.

Inspectors visited in July to follow up on concerns which were discovered in February this year.

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “There were occasions when people at risk of falls were left unattended due to poor staff deployment.

Norbury Court nursing home, Devon Road, Sheffield | Google

“Sometimes people who needed encouragement and prompting with their meals weren’t always receiving this as staff were too busy elsewhere in the home.

“It was disappointing that, despite some improvements being made since we last inspected, we continued to identify significant shortfalls that compromised people’s safety and wellbeing.”

The earlier inspection found residents in their night clothes during the day because no clean clothes were available.

CQC inspectors rated the home as inadequate.

There was an “unpleasant smell” and people were having bed baths rather than showers due to a lack of towels, which Mr Stephenson previously described as “totally unacceptable”.

He added, following the recent inspection: “Where risks to people were known, their care plans weren’t always up to date, or accurate. For example, there was conflicting information in some care records relating to diet and fluid levels for people at risk of choking.

“It was positive, however, that staff felt supported in their roles, able to raise concerns and that the service had improved since the new senior team were in post.

“Leaders told us they were committed to addressing outstanding actions and sustaining improvements at the home.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid, and continued improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe during this time. We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

In terms of being effective, caring and responsive, the home has maintained a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Overall, and for safety and leadership, it has kept its ‘inadequate’ rating, and remains in special measures as a result.

A spokesperson for Roseberry Care Centres (Yorkshire) Limited, which manages Norbury Court, said: “Our new and experienced senior management team has been working tirelessly since the last inspection to make improvements and address areas identified by the CQC as requiring attention.

“While we know there is more for us to do, we are pleased that the CQC has recognised in their report that the service has improved, and we are grateful to staff and residents for their positive feedback. Residents told the CQC that they felt safe and taken care of and staff said they felt supported in their roles.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is our absolute priority, and we will continue to carry out our comprehensive action plan while also sustaining improvements made to-date.”