A Sheffield care home has been rated ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after it found three breaches of legal regulations.

CQC inspectors described Alpine Lodge, in Stocksbridge, as “dirty” and “not well-maintained”.

Inspectors found unclean mattresses and shower chairs, mouldy food in a fridge, and rusty toilet seats.

The inspection report, published on October 3, reads: “On one occasion we observed a potential choking incident and had to find staff.

“From our observations, it did appear there was enough staff on duty but the staff lacked effective deployment, support and direction.”

Alpine Lodge, Stocksbridge | Google

Some concerns about staff’s safeguarding abilities and the quantity of agency staff used were raised.

Inspectors said: “We were not fully assured staff would recognise deterioration, which could mean people’s needs not being met and possible neglect.”

Most people spoken with were positive about staff, however, saying: “They understand me and my needs, they certainly do. They are all lovely”, and “the staff have been nice to me and … treat me with respect and dignity.”

Staff did not encourage people to wash their hands or change clothes when they were stained and dirty, the report reads.

CQC inspectors rated the home as ‘requires improvement’.

Some nutrition and hydration needs were also not met, with water and snacks not stocked during the CQC’s visit.

They were stocked up during the visit, however, they found “a brown banana and a dried-up orange in one bowl which had been there days.”

The information about one person’s insulin was incorrect and “could have led to a serious error being made,” the report reads.

One person told inspectors: “I don’t feel safe here because you have to wait ages when you press your buzzer … sometimes it is two hours or sometimes one hour.”

However, most people at the service, which can care for 67 people including those with dementia, told inspectors they felt safe, and relatives agreed.

The three breaches of the Health and Social Care Act were in relation to safe care and treatment, staffing, and good governance.

Alpine Lodge is run by Alpine Health Care Ltd.