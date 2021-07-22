NHS drug and alcohol team will be at Tramlines festival in Sheffield

They’ll be at Hillsborough Park to chat and offer advice. So if you or a friend has drunk or taken too much they’ll be there to give you information and support about what to do.

START is part of Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust (SHSC).

If you want to talk to someone about use of drugs or alcohol, START will be on hand to chat confidentially.

The sound of the crowd will be back at last as Tramlines returns to Hillsborough Park

Adele Rowett, General Manager of START, said: “Many of us across the city are looking forward to a weekend of seeing bands and friends after restrictions were lifted. My team and I are here to offer help and advice.

“We know that people haven’t had the opportunities to use drugs recreationally over the last year so whether it’s alcohol or another drug be careful and don’t overdo it."