NHS dentistry: Ex-miner "thrilled" to get dentist appointment after seven-months on a liquid diet "in agony"
An ex-miner from Rotherham has said he is "thrilled" to have finally been offered an NHS dentist appointment after seven months "in agony".
David Creamer, aged 62, was in Blackpool when he bit into a sandwich and a crown, incorporating almost all of his top teeth, came out.
He has not eaten solid food in around eight months.
Earlier this month, he was told in a private consultation that they could do the work, including extracting the majority of his teeth, the next day - for £5,500.
David was told he could finance the cost, for £190 per month, and £360 upfront.
He said: "I worked at Silverwood, not Hollywood. I’m on benefits of £100 per week. I just can’t do it."
David also called Charles Clifford Dental Hospital in Sheffield, but was told he needed a referral, which he could not get.
David said: "It's not my ball game, politics, not at all - I prefer sport - but it seems to be a class system, that's how it looks.
"Now I can see how broken it all is. It’s no problem at all getting an appointment offered if you have cash.
NHS waiting lists can be as long as four years for some South Yorkshire dentists.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Access to dentistry is improving - last year 1.7 million more adults and some 800,000 more children saw an NHS dentist - and we have also announced plans to increase dental training places by 40%.
"We invest £3bn each year to deliver NHS dentistry and we are also taking preventative measures, such as expanding water fluoridation schemes to reduce the number of children experiencing tooth decay.
"We want every adult and child who needs an NHS dentist to get one regardless of where in England they live.
"We have already taken steps to improve access and incentivise practices to deliver more NHS dental care, and will set out new measures in our Dental Recovery Plan in due course."
He told the BBC he was "over the moon" that he had now been offered an appointment and would finally be free from pain, but "disgusted" and "astounded" that he had to go to the media first.