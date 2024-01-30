Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-miner from Rotherham, who has been unable to get an NHS dentist in the last year, has told of how he has not eaten solid food in around eight months.

David Creamer, aged 62, has been trying to get an NHS dentist since a crown, incorporating almost half of his top teeth, fell out.

Speaking to The Star earlier this month, David said: "It's not my ball game, politics, not at all - I prefer sport - but it seems to be a class system, that's how it looks."

NHS waiting lists can be as long as four years for some South Yorkshire dentists.