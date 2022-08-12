Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent BBC investigation showed nine in 10 NHS dental practices are not accepting new adult patients.

Yorkshire and the Humber was one of the worst affected places, with 98 per cent of practices there not accepting new adult NHS patients, the BBC found.

Daniel Eshelby gives his views on finding a dentist and getting an appointment in Sheffield

We visited Sheffield city centre to ask people about their experience of finding a dentist and getting an appointment.

Most people we spoke to said they had struggled to find an NHS dentist and some said they had chosen to go private as a result.

Daniel Eshelby, aged 31, said: “I choose a private practice and I have to because (that meant) I wouldn’t have to wait for two years.”

Richard Maynard, 71, said: “I would have gone for the National Health Service but the service has been depleted that much and that was just a non-starter.

John Dawson gives his views on finding a dentist and getting an appointment in Sheffield

“I was fortunate that I can afford to pay privately, but I still find it’s quite expensive and hopefully I won’t have to go for a long time yet.”

John Dawson, also 71, said: “I am currently an NHS patient but I do know that my dentist stops taking people and my wife cannot get a dentist anywhere in the neighbourhood.”

‘I found it very difficult to get an NHS dentist’

Richard Maynard shares his experience of finding a dentist and getting an appointment in Sheffield

Trish Gardners, 64, shared a similar experience. She said: “I found it very difficult to find an NHS dentist. I eventually found one, but after a six-month wait to get on there.”

Among the residents we interviewed, Martin Brannan is one of the luckiest, who does have a regular NHS dentist.

The 56-year-old Uber driver is about to have a tooth implant next month.

Trish Gardners shares her experience of finding a dentist and getting an appointment in Sheffield

He said: “I’ve got a regular dentist. But I have to travel a little bit because I live in Doncaster and my dentist is actually in Penistone. It’s a bit of a drive but it’s a fine one."

The Department of Health previously said it had made an extra £50m available ‘to help bust the Covid backlogs’ and that improving NHS access was a priority.

But according to the BBC’s investigation, not only was routine dental care difficult to access quickly in many places, most practices did not even have waiting lists.