The best and worst dentists in Sheffield according to NHS patient reviews

NHS patients are able to rate their dentists via the official website.
Patients are given the option of rating the service they received from one to five stars.
Find out how your dentist has been rated by NHS patients by clicking through this article.
1. Taptonville House Limited - Taptonville Road
This dentist received 83 five star reviews from NHS patients. They also received 13 four star reviews, four three star reviews and one two star review.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Broomhimll Dentist Practice
This dentist received 60 five star reviews from NHS patients. They also had three four star reviews, one three star review and three two star reviews.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Hurlfield Dental Practice - Hurfield Road
This dentist received 42 five star reviews from NHS patients. They also had three four star reviews, three three star reviews, three two star reviews and one one star review.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Castle Dental Practice - City Road
This dentist received 29 five star reviews from NHS patents. They also had four two star reviews.
Photo: Google Maps