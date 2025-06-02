Mural of Hope and Healing unveiled at Cygnet Hospital Sheffield
Created by support worker and muralist Wumi (Dare) Aduloju, the artwork has already made a profound impact on both staff and young patients at the 55-bed hospital on East Bank Road.
Dare, who has over seven years of professional experience as an artist and muralist, and two years working directly in mental health care, drew upon his unique dual perspective to develop the design. The mural features the word “Believe”, the encouraging phrase “You got this”, and an image of hands forming a heart - symbols chosen personally by Dare.
“Working within a mental health ward, I’ve come to deeply understand the emotional landscape of these environments,” said Dare. “The mural was inspired by the quiet resilience I witness daily in both patients and staff. My aim was to create something that offers affirmation, comfort, and a sense of connection, especially in moments when they’re needed most.”
Since its installation, the mural has been met with positive feedback:
- “Every time I walk past it, I feel recharged. It’s a reminder that we’re making a difference,” said a nurse.
- “The colours and words give me something to focus on when I feel overwhelmed,” shared a young patient.
- “It feels less like a hospital and more like a place that understands people,” added a fellow support worker.
Dare hopes the success of this project will inspire further integration of creative and therapeutic art in healthcare settings.
“This mural is more than just art, it’s a pillar of emotional support,” he added. “I am honoured to contribute to an environment where compassion and care are so deeply valued.
“I hope the mural will continue to serve as a source of encouragement and emotional grounding helping to transform the clinical space into one that feels more personal, hopeful, and healing.
“I’m inspired to explore more creative initiatives that help to uplift, comfort, and foster human connection.”
Unicorn Ward is a 12-bed CAMHS Tier 4 PICU service and provides support for young people, both male and female who have complex needs and require high intensity nursing care.