Meet the premature baby whose toy rabbit at birth was bigger than his 3lbs frame – but now he is thriving.

Little Jacob Black, now three months, was given the stuffed bunny from birth. At first, the toy towered over his tiny frame after being born at just 31 weeks on March 23, 2024, weighing 3lbs 3oz.

Jacob Black, from Barnsley, was born in March at just 3lb 3oz. The toy rabbit in this picture was gifted by a family friend and towered over him at birth. Now, Jacob is twice the size of the same toy and is "thriving." | Laura Copley / SWNS

Despite a "perfect pregnancy", his early arrival came as a "big shock" to his mum, Laura Copley, 33, from Barnsley.

Her waters had broken at 30 weeks and she was rushed to hospital before being sent home to rest.

A week later she went into labour.

The bunny was given to Laura by a friend before Jacob was born, as a present for him.

Meet Jacob Black, the premature Barnsley baby whose toy rabbit was bigger than his 3lbs frame. | Laura Copley / SWNS

After arriving via caesarean, Jacob remained on a neonatal ward for a week, and Laura wasn’t able to hold him for the first 24 hours.

But a week later, Laura and her partner Gareth Black, 38, were cleared to bring their tot home - where he is now "thriving".

Recalling the stressful time, Laura, an IT technician, said: "Jacob was so small when he was born and seeing the bunny propped next to his tiny frame only highlighted it.

"But to see him cuddle bunny now, it's safe to say he's come on leaps and bounds.

Gareth’s son, Daniel, with Gareth, Laura and baby Jacob, who now weighs 10lbs 8oz and is thriving. | Laura Copley / SWNS

"He can't go to sleep without cuddling it and it's a reminder of everything he's been through in only three months of his little life.

''Other than a bit of morning sickness, it was all smooth sailing until the last week of my pregnancy.

"Being a first-time mum, it made my mind go into overdrive even more so because I didn't know what was going on.

"I was scared that we were going to lose him.

"But thanks to amazing hospital staff, he was delivered safely.

"When we were finally able to hold Jacob for the first time it was magical.

"After everything we'd been through it was so emotional and a moment we'll never forget.

“Now he’s a very happy, smiley baby, just as he should be.”

Mum Laura said: "You’re never prepared for having a premature baby, he didn’t have clothes for the first few weeks, and it was dire trying to find sleepsuits for a 3lb baby." | Laura Copley / SWNS

Laura and her partner Gareth, a grass cutter, who met in 2023 through social media, discovered they were expecting their first child together in August 2023 -six weeks after they began dating - leaving them "overjoyed".

At 30 weeks along, medics at Barnsley Hospital confirmed Laura’s waters had broken.

After being transferred to the maternity unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for two days, Laura was able to return home to remain on bed rest.

"I was determined to rest all I could to make sure Jacob stayed inside for as long as possible, and keep growing and taking everything he needs from me," the first-time mum said.

But after going into early labour, a section was organised.

"It was amazing to see him for the first time, nothing could've prepared us for how tiny and delicate he was,” said Laura.

“You’re never prepared for having a premature baby, he didn’t have clothes for the first few weeks, and it was dire trying to find sleepsuits for a 3lb baby."

Jacob was on oxygen for the first 36 hours of his life and because his digestive system hadn’t fully developed, he had to be put on a feeding tube for three weeks.

Despite the couple returning home for Laura to continue to recover from her caesarean, they took it in turns to visit him as much as possible.

On April 23, Laura and Gareth were able to bring their tot, and his bunny toy, home.

Aside from having to go back to the hospital for bronchitis, Jacob now weighs 10lbs 8oz and is thriving.

“He’s very chilled, and I think that’s because he’s used to being left to it on the ward, but he’s starting to get a bit of a personality now.

"He’s starting to talk and little bit and has an adorable cheeky streak.