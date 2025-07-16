For years it was the place where football was run in Sheffield.

But soon the former headquarters of the Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA will be more likely to arrange boob jobs and hair replacements than fines for red cards.

The old Sheffield and Hallamshire headquarters on Meadowhall Road. Photo: Google | Google

Este Medical Group has applied to take over the building on Meadowhall Road, on the banks of the River Don, as a cosmetic clinic, and plans to set up its 11th UK clinic at the site.

It comes after the FA completed the sale of its headquarters on Meadowhall Road in Sheffield, to move to a new address at the Steel City Stadium, at the Olympic Legacy Park.

A planning application has now been filed with Sheffield Council, which would see the site converted into a clinic, which would be part of the Este Medical Goup.

Treatments including botox will be available at the new clinic in the former Sheffield and Hallamshire FA headquarters. Photo: Scott Merrylees, National World. | National World

The scheme would transform the building inside, with architects drawings showing plans to change the building to allow for nine treatment rooms upstairs.

They also show a treatment area, two consultation rooms and a reception area on the ground floor of the building.

Pramod Velaga, who is going to be running the business as a franchise, told The Star he hoped to have the venue up and running in its new role in early September.

He said there would be some treatments carried out at the Sheffield site, but anything that involved surgery would be sent to their site in Birmingham.

However, he said the Sheffield site would carry out treatments including laser hair removal, hair regrowth treatment, pigmentation treatments, injectable fillers, non surgical nose jobs, and fat freezing.

Sheffield and Hallamshire FA say they have relocated to an interim office space at the Steel City Stadium while longer-term facility plans are developed.

They have described it as a strategic decision which will unlock vital funds to reinvest in grassroots football, paving the way for the development of a state-of-the-art football facility designed to benefit the entire community.