Lower trust in Government and worse health experiences used to explain ethnic gap in vaccine uptake

The new findings from the study suggest lower levels of trust in the Government and worse healthcare experiences help to explain why there is an ethnicity gap in Covid-19 vaccination uptake in the UK.

The results, however, only account for a quarter of the gap with researchers urgently calling for further research to explain the remainder of the ethnicity gap.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid vaccinations.

It is believed practical barriers to accessing vaccination services, types of information sources being consulted, conspiracy theories around Covid-19, and attitudes to vaccinations in general may all potentially explain the gap.

As of November 2021, white people aged 50 and over were 23 per cent more likely to be vaccinated than black people, and 8 per cent more than South Asian people.

This recent study finds that people from ethnic minority groups have reported lower patient satisfaction and worse healthcare experiences in general, which reflects not only the disparity in Covid vaccination uptake, but ethnic disparities in healthcare overall.

The study was based on statistical analytics of survey data from 4,885 UK adults.

Doctor Kate Martin (C) administers an injection of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to a patient at the vaccination centre set up at St Columba's church in Sheffield, northern England, on February 20, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)