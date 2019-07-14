Less than half of blood donor appointments taken up in Sheffield as health bosses seek supplies
Health bosses have reminded blood donors in Sheffield to make sure they don’t miss their appointments this summer – a time when they say supplies usually dip.
The NHS Blood and Transplant team said less than half (46.1 per cent) of appointments at the Sheffield Donor Centre, on Church Street, were full over the next six weeks and urged people to make an appointment.
Jon Latham, assistant director of donor relationship Services at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We really need our loyal donors in Sheffield over the summer because while stocks can dip, hospital patients need blood all year round.
“If you can make and keep an appointment you will be doing an incredibly important thing – helping us to save and improve lives. So it is important to keep your appointment if you can or change it as soon as possible. The cancelled slot can then be reallocated to someone else.”
He added: “Nationally, we need 135,000 new donors each year to replace those who can no longer donate for reasons such as ill health, pregnancy or foreign travel, and to ensure we have the right mix of blood groups to match patient needs in the future.”
To make an appointment at the Sheffield Donor Centre, Cathedral Court, Church Street use the NHSGiveBlood app, call 0300 123 23 23, or visit www.blood.co.uk.