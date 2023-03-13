Junior doctor strikes expected to have a ‘significant impact’ on Barnsley Hospital services

Barnsley Hospital is expecting a ‘significant impact’ on its services as junior doctors begin a three-day strike over pay and conditions.

Some procedures at the trust will be ‘regrettably’ cancelled, and will be ‘rescheduled immediately, where possible’.

Junior doctors are demanding a pay increase, after facing pay cuts equal to more than 26 per cent, according to the BMA (British Medical Association).

They say that this, together with the stress and exhaustion of working in an NHS in crisis, has left doctors with ‘no option but to take action’.

A statement from Barnsley Hospital adds that the trust will ‘prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, and trauma’, and will only cancel appointments and procedures ‘where it is necessary and will reschedule immediately, where possible’.

Staff will be in touch with anyone who has had an appointment cancelled, and thanked patients for their patience.

Bosses add that ‘as always, patient safety remains our absolute priority throughout the Trust’.

The statement adds: “Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

“We expect there will be significant delays in the Emergency Department as patients will be seen according to their immediate needs.

“We ask patients to use services wisely during these three days of industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

“This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

“If you need medical help or advice, or you are unsure about whether you should go to hospital, go to NHS 111 online unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.