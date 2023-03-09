“No additional cost to taxpayer” says council leader, as Market Gate Bridge costs now stand at £12m

Barnsley Council’s leader says there will be ‘no additional cost to the taxpayer’, as the cost of the new Market Gate Bridge has increased to £12m.

Work is underway to construct a new bridge to replace the Jumble Lane Crossing, which was closed to improve safety in the area.

Although the bridge was initially set to cost £9m, new documents show that the scheme’s cost now stands at more than £12m.

A report to the SYMCA, which approved £2.5m funding this week states that total costs have risen by £4.4m, ‘of which £1.9m is being covered by the promoter’

Increased costs have been put down to ‘unforeseen delays and cost risks – including the main contractor going into administration and diversion of uncharted gas mains.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We’re looking forward to opening Market Gate Bridge this autumn as a stunning addition to the Barnsley skyline and the first thing people see when arriving by bus or train – something our outstanding town centre deserves.

“It’s exciting to see the bridge coming together in the town centre. The next big milestone in the construction process will see the pylons installed later this month.

“Since we started work on site in July 2022, there have been further delays, including the necessary diversion of gas pipes. This is a typical issue for construction projects of this magnitude, which has now been resolved and factored into the overall costs.

“The previous Full Business Case submitted to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) in 2021 didn’t include the costs of public realm improvement work, which will take place at both ends of the bridge.

“These costs are now reflected in the latest figures, with an additional £2.5m in funding secured from SYMCA for the scheme.

“These additional improvements will enhance the public realm on each side of the bridge, making the surrounding area more accessible and comfortable for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

“The majority of the funding for Market Gate Bridge has come from external sources: £7.3m from SYMCA via their Get Britain Building, Transforming Cities and Accelerated South Yorkshire Renewal Funds, and £2m from Network Rail.