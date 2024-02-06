Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield's John Burkhill has urged King Charles III to "keep his spirits up" as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

The 85-year-old fundraiser, who sadly lost his wife to cancer in 1991, took to social media, after Buckingham Palace announced The King would be stopping public duties during his treatment.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "I want to wish His Majesty King Charles all the very best as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

"Cancer holds no prisoners and I wish him all the best and I hope he keeps his spirits up. I'm looking forward to meeting him again soon."

The news of The King's diagnosis came after recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. The Palace has confirmed it is not prostate cancer.

King Charles has started treatment and has been advised to postpone public-facing duties.

It has not been revealed what type of cancer The King has, but he began a "schedule of regular treatment" as an outpatient on Monday.

John has been fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support for the last 17 years. He has become a popular character in Sheffield, a local legend, and is instantly recognisable with his decorated pram and green wig.

In 1991, John's wife, June, sadly passed away due to cancer, a year to the day after the unexpected death of their daughter, Karen.

The pram John is seen pushing around, and has become synonymous with, is the very same pram he and June had bought for Karen when she was young.

John Burkhill, Sheffield's own green-wigged hero and perhaps better known as the 'man with the pram' raised over £1,000,000 for Macmillan Cancer Research.

In May 2023, after 16 years of fundraising, the Man with the Pram reached his £1 million fundraising goal for Macmillan.

His incredible work has been recognised in many different ways, including a Pride of Britain Award in the tail-end of last year, with his full title now being John Burkhill BEM Bar, BCAv.