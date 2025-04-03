Innovative research earns recognition for new midwife at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is celebrating the achievements of Lucy Williams, one of the Trust's newest midwives, whose internationally recognised research is already making an impact.

Lucy, who joined the organisation earlier this year, demonstrated exceptional skills as part of her studies to gain qualification as a midwife. Her dissertation, "Does Yoga Help to Reduce Blood Glucose Levels in Pregnancies Affected by Gestational Diabetes Mellitus?", explores innovative approaches to managing gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), a condition affecting 14-15% of pregnancies worldwide.

This outstanding work earned Lucy a nomination for an academic award from her university and is currently being prepared for publication. In 2024, her research was showcased at an international conference in Germany, where it attracted significant interest from healthcare professionals and academics. The Trust supported her attendance, funding her travel to ensure she could present her findings on this global platform.

Lucy’s critical review examined whether yoga could play a role in reducing blood glucose levels in pregnancies affected by GDM. Her findings highlighted the potential benefits of yoga as a safe intervention, reducing fasting and postprandial blood glucose levels. Using a structured Population, Intervention, Comparison and Outcome (PICO) framework, Lucy assessed three studies, finding statistically significant reductions in blood glucose levels within yoga intervention groups compared to controls. While her review identified promising trends, it also noted the need for further robust research to address study limitations and the variability in intervention designs.

DBTH midwife, Lucy

PICO is a widely used framework in evidence-based healthcare for formulating clinical research questions and systematically searching for relevant evidence. It helps in structuring research and ensuring clarity and focus.

In addition to her clinical role on M1 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Lucy has recently completed a period working alongside the Trust's research midwives. This opportunity was facilitated to support her aspirations of becoming a research midwife in the future.

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery, said: “Lucy’s passion for research and her commitment to advancing midwifery practice are truly inspiring. At DBTH, we are proud to support colleagues in pursuing their ambitions, and Lucy’s achievements are a testament to the incredible talent within our team. We look forward to seeing all that she will accomplish in the future.”

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research, added: “Lucy’s achievements reflect the Trust’s commitment to embedding research and education into everyday clinical practice. Her work not only highlights the value of innovative approaches like yoga but also demonstrates the importance of research in improving outcomes for patients.

"We are incredibly proud of Lucy’s contributions and look forward to supporting her as she continues to grow and develop her career in both midwifery and research.”