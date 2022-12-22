A Major Sheffield hospital claims it has been cleared of any ‘Inadequate’ ratings and tightened up its patient safety following a revisit by the healthcare watchdog.

Sheffield’s healthcare provision was dealt a string of serious blows in the past year when the CQC scolded Sheffield Teaching Hospital and ordered them to make “significant improvements”.

In the scathing report in April, based on an unannounced visit in October and November 2021, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust lost its ‘Good’ rating and was dropped down to ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas – except for its ability to keep patients safe, which has been graded ‘Inadequate’.

The most damning findings were around the maternity services on Jessops Wing, which despite being rated inadequate with severe safety concerns in March 2021, was found to be in some cases even worse during the visit in autumn just a few months later.

Now, the Trust claims all ‘Inadequate’ ratings across Sheffield Teaching Hospital have been lifted following a fresh inspection – including on the trouble maternity wing. Many services are now rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ – but the overall grades remains at ‘Requires Improvement’

Chief Executive Kirsten Major said there would be “no complacency” despite the improvements, and paid tribute to all 18,500 staff across the Trust who had worked hard to raise the grade.

The full report by the CQC will be published today (December 21). Criticisms reportedly remain over training for physically restraining patients, reducing waiting times, learning to spot serious incidents and storing medicine.

Sarah Dronsfield, CQC head of hospital inspection, said: "Throughout our inspection we saw staff treating patients with compassion and kindness and delivered care which respected people’s individual needs. We were pleased to see significant improvement regarding how staff assessed and managed the risk to patients including those presenting with the risks a deterioration of physical or mental health.”

Inspectors noted how new measures were in place in maternity services to make sure women with deteriorating conditions were seen faster.

Staff reportedly said they felt “respected, supported, and valued”. Leaders were noted for making improvements that were feeding down to making working life better for staff. The CQC will likely return for a short inspection within the next year.

Chief executive Kirsten Major said: “I want to pay tribute to all our staff who have worked so hard to address the issues the CQC raised in April. The significant progress that has been recognised in today’s report is a reflection of their commitment to do the right thing for our patients. It has been one of the most challenging periods the NHS and our Trust has experienced with continued COVID, recovery of paused care and increased emergency demand but none of this has stopped staff from making the improvements required in less than 8 months because we all want to do the very best for our patients.”

