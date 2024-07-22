Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dr Danielle McSeveney, a GP in Sheffield and member of the British Medical Association (BMA)’s General Practice Committee in England, shares the growing struggles GPs face - and what the new Labour government needs to do to fix it.

In their election manifesto, Labour promised to build an NHS fit for the future – including bringing about the return of family doctors like myself. I love my job, but it is getting more difficult.

General practice is the front door of the NHS. We’re uniquely placed because we get to care for patients throughout their lives - we’re there from babies’ first check-ups to helping families plan end of life care for their loved ones.

Having been diagnosed with a heart disorder as a baby, I had multiple contacts with doctors from an early age. It was our family doctor and the relationship we had with him when growing up that made me want to be a GP. He provided invaluable care and support to me and my parents. They still talk about his exceptional care at the very stressful time around diagnosis more than 30 years later. It’s a real privilege being a GP, and a vocation I always knew I wanted to follow.

Dr Danielle McSeveney (Photo: Sarah Turton) | BMA

The reason so many of us chose general practice is to offer patient-centred care in the heart of our communities, and that reason has been robbed from us. The system has been broken by more than a decade of underinvestment and a failure to properly resource our services.

We’ve got a growing and ageing population, so demand for healthcare services is going up - but we don’t have enough GPs to meet it. Since 2015, we’ve lost the equivalent of more than 1,700 full-time, fully qualified GPs.

On top of that, the cost of keeping our doors open, buildings in good repair, and hiring staff has risen. Some can’t afford to hire the GPs who are there, leaving many short of or out of work.

To make matters worse, the Additional Roles Reimbursement Scheme (ARRS), which costs £1.4 billion per year, does not cover GPs or practice nurses. The scheme, introduced in 2019, forces us to hire other staff which our communities may not have as much need for.

Our surgery buildings are crumbling, our IT systems often freeze mid-consultation, and we are burdened with so much red tape that significant chunks of our 12 hour working days are taken up with box-ticking, supervision and paperwork rather than seeing our patients – which frustrates both us and them.

We are doing the best we can, and we are working around the clock to keep up. In May, GP practices delivered an average of 1.45 million appointments per working day in England, but it’s still not enough. We and our staff are burning out, and our patients are unable to see us when they need to, and suffering as a result.

A typical day for me starts at 8am and finishes around 7pm. We see patients in the morning for a few hours and then go on to review and advise on things like x-rays, blood tests, swabs and culture results. We also handle hospital correspondence and complete other paperwork like referrals and arranging investigations. Lunchtime is usually spent in a meeting, and then we get back to seeing patients in the afternoon, both in the surgery and for home visits. We can get up to 300 appointment requests a day.

GPs are tired of not being able to be the GPs they trained to be. It’s becoming impossible to focus on the needs of the patient in front of us in a system that’s driven by targets set by people who aren’t GPs.

What we want is exactly the same as our patients: for them to be able to see their family doctor, quickly and easily, in a practice that’s safe, well-staffed, and local to them - which also helps to keep more people out of hospital.

The new Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, recently committed to diverting billions of pounds from hospitals into general practice. While his ambition should be applauded, Streeting needs to work out how and when he’s going to increase primary care’s share of the NHS budget – which is currently just 6% - to at least 15%, without depriving other areas.

These funding requirements are included in the BMA’s vision for the future general practice, which is being finalised. We hope the new Government will work with us to implement it, and understand why it’s so important to give each sector of the NHS the funding it requires, in full, rather than taking from one to give to another.

General practice has been broken, and the new Government must fix it. We are waiting with baited breath to see what ministers have to offer when it comes to repairing the years of damage done to our profession. This is the moment for Labour to turn the page and give general practice the resources it desperately needs to survive.