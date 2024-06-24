Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WARNING: Graphic images below

A woman feels "lucky to be alive" after she caught a flesh-eating bug, which she believes she caught from her flower beds.

Louise Fawcett, aged 58, was pottering in the garden outside her home in slip-on sandals when she got a small cut on her right foot from rubble.

Louise has no memory of her three-day stay in the ICU, when surgeons fought to cut away the bug by removing the infected tissue.

Louise Fawcett | Louise Fawcett / SWNS

After receiving a necrotising fasciitis diagnosis, having seven operations, and spending weeks in hospital, she is now learning to walk again at home.

Louise, a vision rehabilitation officer from Chesterfield, suspects she caught the bug from soil in her garden, which got into her blood stream through a tiny cut on her foot.

She said: "I must have got a tiny cut. I think I caught it from the soil. Mark, my husband, has been busy with our garden. It's full of rubble.

"I'm unlucky to get it, but lucky to be alive. I can't believe it happened somewhere so suburban as Chesterfield."

Louise Fawcett in hospital. | Louise Fawcett / SWNS

Louise didn't notice anything was wrong with her foot until the following day, on April 21, 2024.

She said: "It was swollen quite a bit. I started to feel pretty unwell.

"I couldn't wear shoes for dinner for Mark's birthday, and I couldn't put any weight on it."

She continued to feel unwell over the weekend and went to see her GP but was told it was likely cellulitis - a potentially serious infection - and was prescribed antibiotics.

Louise Fawcett's initial foot concern. | Louise Fawcett / SWNS

She was told to keep her foot elevated and to come back if her symptoms continued.

Louise said: "The next morning I noticed the ankle looked like it had a port wine birthmark. It was very purple. I thought it was sepsis."

Mark, aged 59, a train driver, took Louise to Chesterfield Royal Hospital where she had some blood tests.

While waiting for the results, a nurse spotted her and realised her symptoms looked like the rare flesh-eating bug she had been studying the week before.

Louise Fawcett with husband Mark. | Louise Fawcett / SWNS

Louise said: "They took me into a little room. The redness was creeping, it was changing before their eyes.

"They thought I might lose my life or my leg."

Louise was taken to surgery immediately to open her foot up and cut away at the flesh eating bug.

WARNING: Graphic image

Louise Fawcett's exposed ankle in hospital. | Louise Fawcett / SWNS

She was then taken to intensive care for three days - but has no memory of this.

She had six operations to cut away at the bug, and a skin graft from her thigh in the following weeks, at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Louise was discharged on May 16, and has now started physio.

She has a pair of crutches to aid her walking.

Louise Fawcett's scarring on her foot | Louise Fawcett / SWNS

She said: "They told me it healed. I was crying with joy. I'm here. I'm glad to be alive."

"But I can't look at it. It doesn't feel like my foot - it feels like a mannequin’s foot."