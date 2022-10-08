But this weekend, she will be abseiling 160ft down the Owen Building at Sheffield Hallam University, all to say thank you for the care her son has received since that moment

Louise is taking on The Children’s Hospital Charity’s newest fundraising event to raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which is providing ongoing care to her seven-year-old son Henry.#

Grateful mum Louise Reith will be abseiling 160ft down the Owen Building at Sheffield Hallam University, all to say thank you for the care her son, Henry, pictured, has received since he was born with hearing problems

On Christmas Eve in 2014, Henry was born prematurely at 34 weeks. At his new-born hearing test, it appeared that Henry might be deaf in one ear. Several tests followed over the next year at Sheffield Children’s, Henry was diagnosed with sensorineural hearing loss.

Louise said: “The Hearing Services Team at Sheffield Children’s are amazing and have always been extremely supportive of our worries and concerns about Henry’s hearing loss. They gave him a hearing aid just before he started school, and it has been amazing in his speech development.

“The Speech and Language Services team were also great supporting us as a family with groups at the Ryegate Centre and our local clinic. They also support Henry in school and have given us a lot of resources and games to support his speech development at home.

“He’s now such a little chatterbox. He was so shy and quiet around others, but ever since he’s had hearing aid, he’s such a confident little boy. This just wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Sheffield Children’s.

“Henry loves coming to the hospital for his hearing tests, which are now once a year. The team are great with him and always great with him and tailor the tests to his mood. They use lots of interesting games to engage him, the care has really been excellent.”

Louise will be one of 90 supporters abseiling in The Children’s Hospital Charity’s event to raise money for Sheffield Children’s on Saturday (8th October).

Mum Louise explains: “The hospital has played a huge part in Henry’s life. We have spent a lot of time in hospital over the years and we have always received 10-star treatment from all the medics there.

“One of the Charity Team visited our boys and girls brigade group, to talk about fundraising so I was inspired to support such a great hospital in continuing the amazing work they do already for so many children.

“When I saw the abseil, I thought I could do that! I’ve not abseiled before, but heights don’t worry me.”

"I used to attend Sheffield Hallam University as a student, so it will be fun to go down the building other than using a lift or stairs!”

So far, Louise has raised over £190 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, which will be dedicated to the appeal to build a new helipad at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The helipad will support the journeys of young patients who require urgent critical care as soon as possible from across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

Louise adds: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far. People are telling me I'm crazy or I'm brave. I'm doing something that will support the hospital in raising money to complete the helipad, which is needed to help a lot of children. It's the least I can do!

“Henry is excited to watch me walk down the side of the building, he’s asked if I fly down! He’s very happy and he’s told me he’s proud of me, which is all the encouragement I need.”

Suzanne Carrick, Head of Hearing Services at Sheffield Children’s Hospital added: “The team in Hearing Services are delighted that Louise has chosen to show her appreciation for our service and Henry’s care in this way. Thank you, and best of luck!”

To support Louise’s abseil fundraising, please visit: https://events.tchc.org.uk/fundraisers/louisereith