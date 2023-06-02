The GP practices with the lowest average ratings in patients’ NHS reviews in Sheffield have been revealed.

We have put together a list showing the 24 family doctors practices which have been given the lowest ratings by patients who have reviewed them on the NHS website.

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs online, including those across Sheffield, and we’ve put together this list of those which have attracted the lowest rating. Our figures include both the number of reviews that have been left for each practice listed, as well as the average figure, to give the reader a fuller impression of the situation.

Some of the city’s practices have not been reviewed by any users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across the city.

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing.

Deepcar Medical Centre Deepcar Medical Centre, 271 Manchester Road, Deepcar. Eight reviews. Average 2.38 stars (out of five)

Clover City Practice Clover City Practice, 1 Mulberry Street, Sheffield. 14 reviews. Average 2.3 stars

Woodhouse Health Centre Woodhouse Health Centre, 5-7 Skelton Lane Woodhouse. 10 reviews. Average: 2.3