GPs Sheffield: The 24 worst rated GP practices in Sheffield, according to patients' reviews

The GP practices with the lowest average ratings in patients’ NHS reviews in Sheffield have been revealed.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 30th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

We have put together a list showing the 24 family doctors practices which have been given the lowest ratings by patients who have reviewed them on the NHS website.

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs online, including those across Sheffield, and we’ve put together this list of those which have attracted the lowest rating. Our figures include both the number of reviews that have been left for each practice listed, as well as the average figure, to give the reader a fuller impression of the situation.

Some of the city’s practices have not been reviewed by any users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across the city.

Earlier this week, we listed the GP surgeries with the highest average ratings.

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing.

These are the 25 GP surgeries with the lowest average ratings on the NHS websites

1. Lowest rated GP surgeries in NHS reviews

These are the 25 GP surgeries with the lowest average ratings on the NHS websites Photo: lenetsnikolai - stock.adobe.com

Deepcar Medical Centre, 271 Manchester Road, Deepcar. Eight reviews. Average 2.38 stars (out of five)

2. Deepcar Medical Centre

Deepcar Medical Centre, 271 Manchester Road, Deepcar. Eight reviews. Average 2.38 stars (out of five) Photo: Google

Clover City Practice, 1 Mulberry Street, Sheffield. 14 reviews. Average 2.3 stars

3. Clover City Practice

Clover City Practice, 1 Mulberry Street, Sheffield. 14 reviews. Average 2.3 stars Photo: Google

Woodhouse Health Centre, 5-7 Skelton Lane Woodhouse. 10 reviews. Average: 2.3

4. Woodhouse Health Centre

Woodhouse Health Centre, 5-7 Skelton Lane Woodhouse. 10 reviews. Average: 2.3 Photo: Google

