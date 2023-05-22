News you can trust since 1887
GPs Sheffield: These are the 25 best GP practices in Sheffield according to NHS reviews

These are the top rated GP practices in Sheffield, as rated by the patients who use them.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:30 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 06:31 BST

We have done the maths to work out which family doctors practices have been given the highest ratings by patients who have reviewed them on the NHS website.

Using those figures we have put together a list of the top 25 practices in Sheffield.

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, inlcuding those across Sheffield, and we’ve put together the full list of the top rated sites.

Many practices in the area have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across the city.

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing.

Our gallery shows the best 22 GP practices in Sheffield, according to reviews on the NHS website.

1. Top GP practices in Sheffield

Abbey Lane Surgery; 23 Abbey Lane Sheffield. 10 reviews: Average five stars (out of five)

2. Abbey Lane Surgery

Abbey Lane Surgery; 23 Abbey Lane Sheffield. 10 reviews: Average five stars (out of five) Photo: Google

Crystal Peaks Medical Centre, 15 Peaks Mount Crystal Peaks Nine reviews, eight left a rating. Average: five

3. Crystal Peaks Medical Centre

Crystal Peaks Medical Centre, 15 Peaks Mount Crystal Peaks Nine reviews, eight left a rating. Average: five Photo: Google

Dr Margaret Mckenna And Partners, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park. Six reviews, five left a rating. Average: five

4. Dr Margaret Mckenna And Partners

Dr Margaret Mckenna And Partners, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park. Six reviews, five left a rating. Average: five Photo: Google

