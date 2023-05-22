These are the top rated GP practices in Sheffield, as rated by the patients who use them.

We have done the maths to work out which family doctors practices have been given the highest ratings by patients who have reviewed them on the NHS website.

Using those figures we have put together a list of the top 25 practices in Sheffield.

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, inlcuding those across Sheffield, and we’ve put together the full list of the top rated sites.

Many practices in the area have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across the city.

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing.

1 . Top GP practices in Sheffield Our gallery shows the best 22 GP practices in Sheffield, according to reviews on the NHS website.

2 . Abbey Lane Surgery Abbey Lane Surgery; 23 Abbey Lane Sheffield. 10 reviews: Average five stars (out of five)

3 . Crystal Peaks Medical Centre Crystal Peaks Medical Centre, 15 Peaks Mount Crystal Peaks Nine reviews, eight left a rating. Average: five

4 . Dr Margaret Mckenna And Partners Dr Margaret Mckenna And Partners, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park. Six reviews, five left a rating. Average: five