A child’s mysterious and life-threatening illness was the result of her mother repeatedly drugging her for over a year, a judge has ruled.

Doctors at Sheffield Children’s Hospital could not explain a young girl’s appalling symptoms during her year-long stay in 2020 and 2021, where she was unable to eat, drink, and needed 10 blood transfusions.

A family court has ruled a mother who lived with her child in her room Sheffield Children's Hospital for a year until February 2021 was responsible for her unexplainable symptoms because she was dosing her with unprescribed medication. | National World

During this 12-month period, the girl’s mother - referred to only as MR in a report published on November 19 - was allowed to live with her daughter in her hospital room.

But when the girl began vomiting blood and was taken for emergency surgery in February 2021, they found she had bleeding stomach ulcers - and officials ordered tests for suspected ibuprofen poisoning, a drug which she had not been prescribed.

Tests and searches soon found the girl’s unexplainable symptoms were, in fact, caused by unprescribed medication being fed to her by her mother.

Police searches found a pill crusher, a feeding syringe, a 96-pill box of ibuprofen, a box of laxatives, and high-strength painkiller piroxicam stashed in her room. Evidence of all three drugs were found in her feeding tube.

After her mother’s arrest in February 2021 for ‘fabricated or induced illness (FII)’, the girl’s condition quickly improved. She went on to continue testing positive for ibuprofen for two months afterwards.

After an 11-week hearing at a Family Court in Leeds that concluded in July 2023, Judge Mr Justice Poole ruled the mother administered unprescribed medication to her daughter from September 2019 to February 2021.

The drugs caused the girl to undergo unnecessary medical interventions, including 10 blood transfusions and surgery.

Investigations also found the mother had a history of symptoms and hospital stays herself that were never fully explained, including “pseudo-seizures,” the authenticity of which was questioned by both doctors and her own family.

The judge found the close live-in relationship between the mother and her child became “very intense and unhealthy” during the year in hospital, which was also subject to Covid-19 restrictions that frequently kept them isolated from the rest of their family.

After her mother’s arrest, the girl was described as “inconsolable,” and was found to have carried on taking ibuprofen afterwards “in an attempt to make herself ill, to cover up for her mother.”

The report reads: “After MR was arrested and removed from the hospital, [the girl] was distraught and in low mood for at least a fortnight.

“The nursing staff made a particular effort to spend time with her.

“[The girl] said that only her mum understood her and could care for her properly. She was concerned that if her health improved her mother would be blamed for what had happened. Her father and maternal grandmother would come to the hospital to spend long periods of time with her.

“The family has remained close.

“[The girl’s father] was very emotional when he started his evidence. He frankly told the court that he had had to contemplate the awful possibility that his wife had harmed their daughter but that he did not believe she was capable of doing so.”

The judge found the mother’s actions caused the girl, now aged 15, to suffer significant emotional and psychological harm. She has reportedly returned to school and still suffers from abdominal pain. Her family maintain she has an undiagnosed underlying illness.

However, the 11-week hearing was not just for the single case of MR and her daughter.

The hearing was called because two other women were accused - and ultimately cleared - of harming their children in the same way on the same ward around the same time, and all three children made rapid improvements after their mothers were arrested.

The children were all long stay patients at Sheffield Children’s Hospital during 2020 and 2021.

Each came from separate, previously unconnected families but developed unexplained medical problems, including repeat, life-threatening infections.

The women, who had all lived with their children at the hospital, were accused of making their children ill by administering unprescribed drugs and by deliberately contaminating their feeding lines with faecal material.

However, the two other women were ruled not to have done so.

The two mothers were arrested in October 2021. Searches of the rooms they used or had access to did not find evidence to suggest they had been harming their children.

No evidence was found that any of the three mothers had tampered with their children’s IV lines to cause infection.

The ‘finding of fact hearing’ was stated to not be a criminal investigation or an inquiry into Sheffield Children’s Hospital Trust.

South Yorkshire Police and the trust have been contacted for comment.

Reporting restrictions prevent the naming of any of the families involved in the case.

FII is described by the NHS as “a rare form of child abuse”, where a parent exaggerates or deliberately causes symptoms of illness in a child.