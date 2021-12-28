Festive fun marks the end of an incredible year for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the hospital, as dedicated people working there bring festive fun to young patients and their families, rounds off a year in which the generosity of the local community will be felt for generations to come.

Last year children attended more than 195,000 outpatient appointments either face-to-face or virtually, and there were more than 17,000 inpatient stays, but it’s not just hospital care on offer at Sheffield Children’s.

A child dressed up for Christmas at Sheffield Children's Hospital

In 2020/21, more than 26,000 children and young people were seen for community mental health appointments, 321 research studies were conducted and 1,650 transfers were made through the Embrace Ambulance Service – a highly specialist, round-the-clock transport service for critically ill infants and children in Yorkshire and the Humber who require care in another hospital in the region or further afield.

From intensive emergency care through to support for families in the community and at home – supporting both the mental health and physical health of children and young people; Sheffield Children’s is unique.

The Trust’s Green Plan was also launched, with the seeds of a forest planted at the Becton Centre in Beighton and colleagues across the Trust have signed up to energy promises to reduce the carbon footprint.

Staff entering into the spirit of Christmas at Sheffield Children's Hospital

Colleagues have been celebrated through the Trust’s own ‘Star Awards’, as well as receiving national recognition.

To enable Sheffield Children’s to go above and beyond NHS provision, the Trust depends on the generosity of the community. Thanks to the support of the public, after a three-year appeal, The Children’s Hospital Charity successfully completed its fundraising for a new £2.75M Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s in October.

The new ward is bigger and brighter, with improved spaces for parents to stay with their children and a dedicated playroom at the heart of the ward for everyone to enjoy.

Over £750,000 of the total was raised by this summer’s Bears of Sheffield sculpture trail. Bringing together families and friends, businesses, schools and artists, 161 of the distinctive animals were on display brightening public places across the city this summer.

Festive fun at Sheffield Children's Hospital to cheer up patients and their families

The next strand of The Children’s Hospital Charity’s mission to transform Sheffield Children’s will see focus turn to the hospital’s Major Trauma Centre, with fundraising well underway for a new on-site helipad and a redeveloped Emergency Department.

Once again, supporters have rallied to help and through a daily online vote, the Charity won £100,000 from Persimmon Homes in November towards the cost of the new helipad.

Over 450 Christmas decorations then brightened up eight sites across the region this month in the Charity's annual snowflake appeal, seeing a record-breaking £332,000 pledged by firms and individuals paying to have a snowflake lit up over the festive season.

It means that the Charity has now raised more than half of the helipad’s £6m cost, with hopes high that fundraising will be completed in 2022.

Children receive care 352 days a year at Sheffield Children's Hospital

This year has also seen new leadership at both Sheffield Children’s and the Charity, with Ruth Brown becoming Sheffield Children’s Chief Executive – the first woman to take the role in the Trust’s 145-year history - and John Armstrong becoming Charity CEO in July.

Ruth said: “2021 has been another incredible year for Sheffield Children’s. We are a very special Trust full of extraordinary colleagues, volunteers, patients, families, and supporters, and together we have achieved so much this year.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter in our history and will continue to work hard to create a compassionate and inclusive organisation that puts children and young people at the heart of all we do. I look forward to developing our relationships with patients, families and partner organisations further.”

John added: “In my first few months here at The Children’s Hospital Charity, we have achieved so much for patients and families at Sheffield Children’s thanks to the amazing support of our local community.

“We have seen the Bears of Sheffield capture the hearts and imagination of the city, completing our fundraising appeal for a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward which is now open to patients. We’ve seen the daily votes of our supporters win £100,000 towards a new helipad and despite some of the most challenging circumstances, we saw a record amount pledged for our snowflake appeal this Christmas too.

“It is a tremendous honour and privilege to represent a cause which, in its support of Sheffield Children’s, means so much to so many. I can’t wait to see what the New Year brings as we strive together to give every single child outstanding care in excellent facilities.”

Staff do all they can to raise spirits for children in hospital at Christmas

To support The Children’s Hospital Charity and its work transforming Sheffield Children’s, visit: www.tchc.org.uk/donate