The development of a helipad at the hospital would enable air ambulances to get patients there more quickly and safely, as at the moment patients flown in have to be transported from across the road.

The hospital is closer than ever to getting the life-saving upgrade comes after The Children's Hospital Charity won big in the Persimmon Homes Building Futures charity campaign.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the helipad at Sheffield Children's Hospital will look

The competition saw a fund worth £1 million being offered to those who submitted applications across three categories – education & arts, health, and sport. Winners were decided by an online vote.

The Children’s Hospital Charity won the health category for the South Yorkshire Region.

Catherine Foster, fundraising manager for the charity, explained why the helipad is so important for the hospital.

She said: “In emergency situations we need to transport children into our care as quickly as possible as minutes can make a huge difference in a major trauma situation.

Chief Executive of Childrtens Hospital Trust John Armstrong (right) receives a donation of £100000 from Alistair Hart (Sales Director of Persimmon South Yorkshire). Picture Scott Merrylees

"Around 20 per cent of children arrive by air ambulance but crucially we don’t have a dedicated onsite helipad. Currently, patients are stretchered across the busy A57.

“This lifesaving project can be used 24/7 and will ensure that critically ill children can be transferred to the hospital’s trauma team as quickly and safely as possible and Persimmon Homes’ prize will help get us closer to making our helipad a reality.”

A spokesperson for the hospital added: “Thank you so much to everyone who has been voting for us, you are amazing!

“We are one huge step closer to building our Helipad on the roof at Sheffield Children’s and that’s all thanks to your votes!

Helipad impression at Sheffield Children's issued when the voting opened.

“Thank you to Persimmon Homes for shortlisting us again and for this incredible donation from all of us at Sheffield Children’s and the Charity.”

Last year, The Children's Hospital Charity won another public vote in the Persimmon Homes Building Futures campaign. The charity’s £100,000 prize that year helped fund the redevelopment of the hospital’s cancer and leukaemia ward.

Persimmon Homes has handed out more than £1 million in cash prizes to organisations across England, Scotland and Wales as part of the campaign.