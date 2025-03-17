These are the results from last year’s annual GP Patient Survey, which comes out each June on behalf of NHS England by marketing firm Ipsos on data from 2.5m questionnaires.

It asks patients about their local GP, their last contact with the practice, the quality of care at their last appointment and their overall view of the surgery.

With this year’s data no doubt being collated right now ahead of the latest figures in June 2025, The Star has put together this list of where Sheffield’s GPs stood in the last rankings.

Sadly, the data inevitably means there are surgeries that place as the worst ranked in the city.

Even so, in all the entries below, more than 85 per cent of patients said their overall experience was good, meaning the number of patients who did not have a good experience made up three out of every 20 people.

According to data , our region’s GPs are slightly above the national average for managing long-term conditions and for offering a choice of appointment location.

However, they are also slightly below the national average for being able to be called on the phone, and for giving patients the option of which healthcare professional they would like to speak to.

The Star has gone through the data to find the best of the 71 practices across the city, based on these ratings, to show which came last.

1 . The White House Surgery At the White House Surgery, Fairfax Rise, 69% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Richmond Medical Centre At Richmond Medical Centre, Richmond Road, 68% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Sothall & Beighton Health Centres At Sothall & Beighton Health Centres, on Eckington Road, 67% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. | Google Photo Sales