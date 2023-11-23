Sheffield measles outbreak: Importance of vigilance and vaccines highlighted by local NHS as virus circulates
Doctors at Sheffield NHS trusts are warning parents and carers to be vigilant for symptoms of measles, "due to an outbreak of the virus currently circulating” in Sheffield.
Health services across the country are seeing an increase in measles cases this year, particularly in the winter season, due to a dip in vaccine uptake.
In 2022/23, uptake of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccines by age five was at its lowest since 2010/11.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals is the latest to speak out, encouraging people to check their vaccines are up to date, and look out for symptoms of the infection.
Measles is highly infectious with potentially serious complications, especially for very young children, but the chances of getting it if you have had both vaccine doses is low. It usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash often starting on the face or behind the ears a few days later. Some people may also get small spots in their mouth.
The first symptoms are sore, red or watery eyes, high fever, cough, aching and general feeling of illness, and a blotchy red or brown rash on white skin. It may be harder to see or more subtle on brown and black skin.
Dr Noreen West, deputy medical director at Sheffield Children’s, said: “Measles can spread quickly and easily. Please stay away from GP surgeries and hospital emergency departments as you could spread the illness to vulnerable people."
If you think anyone in your family has measles symptoms, stay at home and call your GP or 111, which can help arrange transport to see a doctor if necessary.
Dr West added: “If it is absolutely necessary to bring your child into your GP surgery, a walk-in centre or a hospital emergency department, do not use public transport to get there as you will risk infecting others.”
“As soon as you arrive please inform reception that you are infectious so that you can be kept away from other people to minimise the chances of the infection spreading.
“If you or your children missed the MMR vaccines, it’s not too late. Ask for the free vaccine from your GP if you or your children aren’t up to date.”
The two doses should be taken at one year old and at three years and four months, but can be arranged later.
Between 1 January and 30 September, there were 149 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in England - compared with 54 in the whole of 2022.
Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said: "Many paediatricians live in fear of potential measles outbreaks this winter. The winter period is always an extremely tough time for all health care professionals, with high surges in RSV and influenza, as well as circulating Covid-19 and Group A Strep.
"To add another highly contagious and dangerous disease into the mix would be disastrous and could bring our already fragile system to its knees."
For more information about measles visit the Healthier Together website or the NHS.uk website, and for details on the MMR vaccination, visit the NHS MMR page.