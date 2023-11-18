Warning as cases of ‘potentially serious and extremely infectious’ disease taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Sheffield has been put on measles alert, after patients had to be taken to the city’s children’s hospital with the ‘extremely infectious’ disease.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital has confirmed that youngsters have been brought into the hospital with what doctors view as a potentially serious illness, which can lead to serious problems if it spreads to other parts of the body, such as the lungs or brain.

Problems that can be caused by measles include pneumonia, meningitis, blindness and seizures.

Yvonne Millard, chief nurse at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed there had been cases brought to the hospital this week.

She said: “Whilst we have treated a very small number of patients this week for measles we are not currently treating anyone at Sheffield Children’s. These cases presented to the hospital with measles rather than it being caught within the hospital. If any patients who may be showing symptoms visit our Emergency Department we will take appropriate action to triage and isolate them to make sure we minimise the risk of the infection spreading.”

She said health services across the country are starting to see an increase in the number of cases of measles and the children’s hospital were working with partners in the health system to ensure a co-ordinated approach.

She added: “Measles is extremely infectious and can be serious for some people. It can spread quickly and easily so, if you think anyone in your family has the symptoms of measles, please stay at home and phone your GP or NHS 111 for advice.

“The best way to prevent your children getting measles is to make sure they have their two MMR vaccines on time – the first at one year of age and the second at three years, four months.

"If you or your children missed these vaccines, it’s not too late. Ask for the free vaccine from your GP if you or your children aren’t up to date."

According the the NHS advice measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash a few days later. Some may also get small spots in their mouth.