Covid vaccines available at pop-up clinic at Meadowhall in Sheffield this weekend

The clinic is aimed at shoppers who want to ‘grab the jab’ on Friday and Saturday.

Run by Primary Care Sheffield, the clinic will offer first and second doses of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine to anybody over the age of 16, with no appointment required.

It is the first time that a clinic has been hosted at Meadowhall and is one of the first pop-up clinics to be hosted in the city since the UK vaccination programme was opened to 16-18 year-olds.

Covid vaccines are available at Meadowhall, Sheffield, this weekend

The clinic will be open from 2pm to 8pm on Friday, August 27 and 9am to 6pm on Saturday, August 28 in the lower level of Park Lane near Costa Coffee

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We are always looking for ways to support our local community and are delighted to be providing this important facility to people across the region.”

Dr Nadeem Petkar, GP and Clinical Director at Primary Care Sheffield, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer even more opportunities for people around Sheffield to take up the covid vaccination. Meadowhall is a very convenient location to offer to people.

“I would urge anyone over 16 who is yet to have the vaccine, or who is due their second dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca to come along and get the jab to protect themselves and others.”