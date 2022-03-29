Spring Booster Vaccinations now available for over 75s, care home residents and people with weakened immune systems

Spring booster vaccinations are available this week as the Covid-19 vaccination programme moves to the next phase.

The extra booster is being offered to people aged 75 and over, care home residents and people with weakened immune systems (aged 12 and over), in line with the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Immunisations & Vaccinations (JCVI).

Eligible people will be contacted by the NHS when it is their turn to be vaccinated, around six months on from their initial booster.

Once invited, people will be able to book their appointment through the National Booking System or at a GP vaccination service if they have been contacted by their practice.

GP teams will also be running booster clinics in local care homes over the coming weeks, as well as providing vaccinations for any eligible housebound patients.

Kirsten Major, chief executive of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme has not stopped in its efforts to protect people from coronavirus.

"The vaccines have meant that restrictions on our everyday life can be lifted but Covid-19 is still active and there are still people in hospital unwell with the virus.

"Getting your spring booster will make sure you are as protected as possible against the virus and keep yourself and others safe.

“People are being prioritised according to when their had their previous booster and by clinical need so please wait to hear and do not contact your GP practice or other NHS services.”

The call follows the recommendation from the JCVI that an extra dose should be offered to these groups to make sure those at greatest risk, and whose protection levels may have declined, continue to have high levels of protection against Covid-19.

Research by UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates since mid-December some 157,000 hospitalisations have been prevented by booster doses.

The NHS is still offering first and second doses too, as well as first boosters for anyone who has not yet had theirs.