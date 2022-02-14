Covid: World first Covid research which could change lives to be carried out in Sheffield

A team at Hallam University will study the effects of acute exercise on Covid vaccination immunity – the theory being that exercise before a jab boosts immunity.

The team is led by Dr Markos Klonizakis, reader of Clinical Physiology at Hallam, who is looking for volunteers to take part.

He said: “This is very important work. You will be helping in the fight against Covid. We expect annual vaccinations and if we know 30 minutes exercise before this improves immunity it would build strength, which is important to know.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Markos Klonizakis, reader of Clinical Physiology

The aim is to help improve lifestyles, prevent disease and speed up treatments.

Dr Klonizakis added: “My team in collaboration with Leeds Beckett University runs a research study exploring the effects of acute exercise on Covid-19 vaccination immunity.

"This is the first in the world of it's kind and is based on previous evidence from vaccinations on other diseases, that supports our concept.”

He needs 50 volunteers for the Sheffield trial and 50 more in Leeds. The focus is on those aged over 40 but anyone will be accepted.

“I think it's worth supporting, considering that it brings Sheffield in the forefront on Covid-related interventions,” added Dr Klonizakis.

"We are looking for people who don't exercise a lot and have booked – or are about to book - their Covid booster vaccination in the near future.“Participants who agree to take part in Sheffield will be allocated randomly to either the control – no exercise - or the resistance exercise group.

"Their appointment with us will take place on the day of their vaccination appointment, a couple of hours before this happens. We will collect some blood from them to assess antibody levels at baseline, and then again at weeks three and 12 after their appointment.

“At the end of their participation - and provided that participants would like that - we could offer them a report on their antibody levels at the different time points. We will also reimburse some travelling expenses.”