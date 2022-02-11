There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

Sheffield areas where Covid infections rose fastest in the past week

Coronavirus case numbers are falling but remain high across the UK, official figures show.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:17 pm

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

However, not all neighbourhoods in Sheffield are seeing a drop in infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Sheffield with the highest case rates.

1. Crookes

Crookes had 1333.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 32.3 per cent from the week before.

2. Endcliffe and Ranmoor

Endcliffe and Ranmoor had 909.5 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 4.6 per cent from the week before.

3. Gleadless

Gleadless had 726.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 2.2 per cent from the week before.

4. Fulwood and Lodgemoor

Fulwood and Lodgemoor had 1925.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a slight drop of 0.7 per cent from the previous week.

