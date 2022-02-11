There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

However, not all neighbourhoods in Sheffield are seeing a drop in infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Sheffield with the highest case rates.

1. Crookes Crookes had 1333.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 32.3 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Endcliffe and Ranmoor Endcliffe and Ranmoor had 909.5 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 4.6 per cent from the week before. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. Gleadless Gleadless had 726.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 2.2 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Fulwood and Lodgemoor Fulwood and Lodgemoor had 1925.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a slight drop of 0.7 per cent from the previous week. Photo: Google Photo Sales