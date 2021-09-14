Interactive map shows the areas in Sheffield where Covid is fastest on the rise following return to school

The number of Covid cases has been on the rise in almost three quarters of Sheffield's neighbourhoods since school restarted after the summer holidays.

Of the 70 areas in Sheffield, the number of new cases increased between the week ending August 31 and the week ending September 7 in all but 27 of them.

The average increase across Sheffield between those two weeks was 17%, although some areas saw rises of much more.

And while this cannot be exclusively attributed to the return to school, the number of children in classrooms together for prolonged periods of time has undoubtedly played a part in the significant rise.

The following places saw the fastest rise in the number of new cases between the week up to August 31 and the week to September 7.

The infection rates are given as the number of new cases that week per 100,000 of the population.

Darnall – Rate in week to August 31:128.8 Rate in week to September 7: 468.2 Percentage increase: 264%

Devonshire Quarter – Rate in week to August 31: 89.1 Rate in week to September 7: 178.2 Percentage increase: 100%

Nether Edge – Rate in week to August 31: 194.5 Rate in week to September 7: 379.2 Percentage increase: 95%

Fulwood & Lodge Moor – Rate in week to August 31: 190.4 Rate in week to September 7: 368.1 Percentage increase: 93%

Shiregreen North – Rate in week to August 31: 357.4 Rate in week to September 7: 663.8 Percentage increase: 86%

Firth Park – Rate in week to August 31: 188.9 Rate in week to September 7: 342.3 Percentage increase: 81%

Burngreave & Grimesthorpe – Rate in week to August 31: 175.5 Rate in week to September 7: 317.3 Percentage increase: 81%

Broomhall – Rate in week to August 31: 120 Rate in week to September 7: 207.3 Percentage increase: 73%

Park Hill & Wybourn – Rate in week to August 31: 199.1 Rate in week to September 7: 339.1 Percentage increase: 70%

Shiregreen South – Rate in week to August 31: 402.8 Rate in week to September 7: 676.1 Percentage increase: 68%